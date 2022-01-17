VIDEO: Two subjects beat up and stabbed a man in the Bronx; NYPD asks for help to arrest them

Police in New York are looking for two men who beat up and stabbed a man in the Bronx on January 9.

Images of the attack in front of 239 East 198th Street were shared by the NYPD on Twitter.

“The subjects stabbed, punched and kicked the 28-year-old man multiple times before escaping,” the report states.

You are asked to provide any information by calling 800-577-TIPS. The call can be provided confidentially in Spanish.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 1/9/22 at approx 5:33 AM, in front of 239 E 198 St in the Bronx, the suspects stabbed, punched, and kicked a 28-year-old male multiple times before fleeing east on E. 198 St. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8lJqmt6fne — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 16, 2022

In a further tweet, the NYPD shared a photograph that zoomed in on the suspects.

“Here is a close up view of the suspects,” he said.

