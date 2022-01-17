Violeta Isfel closed her hamburger business due to debts

To help yourself financially, Isfel Violet she started her hamburger business that was born in her house because they were prepared by herself and her son, later due to the demand he had, was able to open a place where people could eat their ‘Isfelburgers’.

However, recently the actress was honest with her followers and confessed that she suffers from depression, this being one of the reasons why the business is closed.

But Violeta revealed more about the closure of her business and said that due to the debts she accumulates, she had to take a break, “when a business begins to be an accumulation of debts, it is time to stop and say ‘I don’t want to look bad for anyone’. You have to be as honorable as possible and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing from the beginning.”.

This is how Violeta spoke about her business:

Violeta commented that because sales were not as expected, since the pandemic has undoubtedly affected her business (despite the fact that this was the motivation to start), she has decided to take a break, “Right now, yes. sales went down a lot. I think the whole thing about going back to schools, going back to work, it involves transfers, it involves a lot of things and we know that the economy of our country is not quite right. I also think that everything happens for a reason, at some point in life and the best thing is to know when to withdraw or when to take a break to maybe gain more momentum and give it a lot of desire “, commented.

The actress also said that employees of ‘Isfel Burgers’ they understood what is happening with the business, “obviously all the employees and the people who work with us also understood it and they know that it is not because of desire, but because the current circumstance is being very harsh for everyone “, he indicated.

Violeta Isfel already had to remove all the furniture she had in the premises because the rents became unsustainable, “We had to put a pause, as I had already told you, because rents rose as if there were no tomorrow, which becomes impossible to pay. And well, that has slowed us down a bit, so I preferred to pause before going into debt or doing something that wasn’t cool or fun. So right now we take everything out, we leave everything as if on pause ”, commented.