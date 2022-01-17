Walmart would have its cryptocurrency to operate in the metaverse

New York. The American company Walmart, the largest supermarket chain in the world, revealed its interest in creating a cryptocurrency and selling virtual goods in several trademark applications recently delivered to the Patent Office, CNBC reported on Sunday.

At the end of December, Walmart submitted almost a dozen petitions to the regulator hinting at its intention to launch a virtual currency and a collection of NFT assets (non-fungible token), in addition to producing and selling virtual goods such as household appliances, clothing, toys or personal care products.

Walmart would thus join a growing list of companies that are preparing to operate in the metaverse -an immersive virtual reality-, including Facebook, which has changed its name to Meta for that reason.; fashion retailers such as Nike or GAP, or the entertainment giant Disney.

The supermarket chain avoided commenting on that possibility in a statement to the media, in which it said it is always “exploring how emerging technologies can shape future shopping experiences” and stressed that it “routinely” makes trademark requests to follow with his “innovation”.

Walmart is the largest employer in the private sector in the United States and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen its e-commerce business grow strongly, which according to its latest quarterly results -last November- has increased its sales in the country by 87% compared to two years ago.