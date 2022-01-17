Watch Caracol TV live, Colombia – Honduras live via Gol Caracol today online | See friendly match of the Colombia National Team | SPORT-TOTAL

Colombia – Honduras They collide this Sunday at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the United States, in a match valid for the FIFA date that serves all the teams in the world to prepare for the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. TV snail will broadcast the match live football and here we offer you the available links so you don’t miss it from different platforms.

TV snail Y Snail Play It is the signal from Colombia, which for a long period has been in charge of bringing the most important local sports tournaments to the viewers’ screens. Given this, we show you in the following note how and where to watch the TV programming live online today through the direct links via Trade . It should be noted that the aforementioned channel can be found according to the package determined by your cable operator.

Colombia – Honduras: goals of the match

Goal by Juan Fernando Quintero for the 1-0 of Colombia vs. Honduras. (Video: Caracol TV)

Colombia – Honduras: look at the match formations

Colombia: dodgy; Candelo, Gomez, Martinez, Hinestroza; Vega, Giraldo, Quintero, Chará; Borja and Preciado.

Honduras: Buba Lopez; Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Omar Elvir; Jorge Álvarez, Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto; Ivan Lopez and Eddie Hernandez.

do How to watch Colombia – Honduras live via Caracol Play ?

TV snail It is an open signal channel and accessible to the public, whether by cable operators or users of DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television), in both cases the signal is HD. If you want to watch Colombia – Honduras via streaming, you can do it through the Gol Caracol Tv service ( gol.caracoltv.com ).

Caracol Play is a unique experience for its users with subscription or registration, where you can watch Colombia vs Honduras live and direct, in addition to other content.

Where to watch Caracol TV, live

You must enter CaracolTV.com from your browser. Although the signal is destined for the territory of Colombia, you will be able to see it through your trusted cable operator.

Links to download Caracol TV app

Caracol TV app You can find it on the two mobile platforms of AppStore and PlayStore. Given this, we present the links that will take you directly to the application you are looking for immediately

Caracol TV link via AppStore.

Caracol TV link via PlayStore.

