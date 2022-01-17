‘We have everything we need’

PHILADELPHIA — After beating the Boston Celtics to win for the ninth time in 11 games on Friday night, 76ers superstar Joel Embiid said there’s “really no urgency to change anything” with his team when they’re close. less than four weeks to the NBA trade deadline.

“I feel great, man,” Embiid said, after finishing with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in Philadelphia’s comfortable 111-99 win over old rivals at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid, center for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

“When I look at where we are, especially when I’m in the lineup, then we’re 21 and 9. That’s not bad. That’s right up there with the best records in the NBA. So we’ve got to stay healthy, keep doing what we’ve been doing. making”.

“I feel pretty good, and I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball yet. We still have a long way to go. We’re missing guys here and there who could really help us. There’s really no urgency to change anything. I think we have everything we we need. We’re going to move on and I’m happy.”

The 76ers have played this entire season with point guard Ben Simmons sitting out, as his trade request went unfulfilled. Still, when Embiid was on the court, Philadelphia won 70% of their games and outscored opponents by 6.9 points per 100 possessions.

Still, the prospect of a Simmons trade, and what Philadelphia might get in return, has hung over the 76ers all season since Simmons refused to show up at the start of training camp in September.

“I think we all have to, we all have to do our best. And when we’re at our best, I think we can beat anyone. We’ve seen it a couple of times this year. So I think we have to, I need to keep doing what I’ve been doing and then obviously we need everyone’s consistency, not just Tobias [Harris] or Tyrese [Maxey] or Seth [Curry] or Danny [Green], guys coming off the bench.”