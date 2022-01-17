What are the differences between the Ballon d’Or award and The Best?

This afternoon we will know who will be the winners of the FIFA ‘The Best’ awards. It is one of the most prestigious individual trophies in football and the one that all players dream of. In a collective sport where the team bears much of the weight of the results. It should be noted that there are other outstanding individual awards such as the Ballon d’Or awarded by France Football and some doubts arise about how each of them works. Here we show you what the differences are.

Who delivers it and who votes for it?

The The Best Awards they were created by FIFA in 2016 after their ‘divorce’ with France Football. The best player, the best player, the best male coach and the best female coach are awarded. They have two phases in their voting processes. In the first, a panel of soccer experts chooses the ten nominees. In the second phase, a specialized journalist by country, the fans through the Internet and the captains and coaches of the national teams. Thus, each of the groups corresponds to 25 percent of the total.



The vote to choose the Ballon d’Or also has two phases. In the first, the editorial team of France Football chooses a list of 30 nominees. In the second phase, an international jury made up of a specialized journalist from each country He chose five players from that list of 30 and gave them 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

What is valued in each award?

The awards The Best They distinguish the best in each category, regardless of competition or nationality, for their respective achievements during the period that includes the 2021-2022 season. Prizes are awarded according to performance on the field and general behavior on and off the field.“, as indicated by FIFA in the bases of the award.

Meanwhile, France Football announces that the Ballon d’Or is awarded according to three criteria, in this order of importance: individual and collective performances (titles) during the year, player class (talent and ‘fair play’) and career of the player. In addition, it establishes the criteria to be followed in the event of a tie. If the tie persists after applying the rules of first, second and third place, a new round is organized between the tied players.

Categories of The Best and Ballon d’Or Awards

In this section lies one of the main differences between the two awards. The Best Awards have up to eleven award categories, which are as follows: Best FIFA Player, Best FIFA Player, Best Men’s Coach, Best Women’s Coach, Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, Puskas Award, Best Fan Award, Fair Play Award, FIFA FIFPro World11 Men and FIFA FIFPro World11 Women.

For its part, France Football has not stopped introducing novelties. In addition to awarding the Ballon d’Or to the best footballer in the male and female category, two years ago the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best player under 21 years of age and that so far have been raised by Kylian Mbappé (2018) and Matthijs de Ligt (2019). Just as it was created in 2019 the Yashin Trophy, which was worn by Alison Becker, with which each season the best goalkeeper is awarded.

How are the trophies?

The trophy of The Best Award weighs 6.4 kilos and is 31 centimeters tall. It is made up of a base and a cylindrical body that joins that base with a ball that aims to imitate the leather with which the first World Cup final was played, the one in 1930 between Argentina and Uruguay. The trophy is also silver plated.

The Ballon d’Or is a trophy known to the general public. It is shaped like a ball, measures 31 centimeters high and 23 long and wide. It weighs 7.2 kilos and is supported on a pyrite pedestal. The entire trophy is bathed in gold, giving the award its name.

When and where are they delivered?

The Best Awards were created in 2016 and both its location and date have changed over the years. The first edition was held in Zurich, while in 2017 and 2018 the awards were given in London. More specifically in the Royal Festival Hall. In the fourth edition, that of 2019, the La Scala Theater in the Italian city of Milan was chosen. There, Messi won the distinction in the men’s category, while Rapinoe was the winner among the women. In 2020, due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, the ceremony was held telematically and the winner was Lewandowski in the male category and Lucy Bronze in the female category. This year, FIFA has decided to carry out the ceremony electronically again due to the increase in cases due to the omicron variant.

By contrast, the Ballon d’Or is usually delivered in Paris, place chosen by France Football to award the award to the best player of the year. In 2020, due to the pandemic, said trophy was canceled in its usual format and it was decided to deliver a new Dream Team Golden Ball in which the best XI in football history was selected: Yashin; Cafu, Beckenbauer, Maldini; Matthaus, Xavi, Maradona, Pele; Messi, Ronaldo and Cristiano. In 2021, the award has reached the hands of Leo Mess, so the Argentine already has a total of seven gold balls.

