What is the “hidden” symptom of omicron that only the patient can hear





The Omicron variant is responsible for the new global wave of coronavirus. And one of the things that has characterized it is the number of symptoms different from those of other strains of COVID-19 that were reported by those who infected it.

By: Clarin

Although there are common signs, the way our bodies react to the virus means that rare ailments can also appear. Thus, a symptom is defined as “hidden” when it can only be described by the sufferer.

What is the hidden symptom of Omicron?

One of the hidden symptoms of the Omicron variant is known as tinnitus. On the subject, the British Tinnitus Association explains a “possible link” between the virus and the symptom, explains The Mirror.

A study by audiologists at the University of Manchester found that 6.6% of patients reported developing tinnitus after hospitalization for COVID-19. And they detailed: “However, it is important to remember that tinnitus can increase during stressful periods.”

Tinnitus is when a person hears ringing or other noises in one or both ears that are not external and therefore not heard by other people, the Mayo Clinic describes on its site.

Tinnitus is a common problem that affects between 15 and 20 percent of the population and is particularly prevalent in older adults, the site adds.

Experts believe that the coronavirus can cause the inner ear to become inflamed and cause tinnitus.

What can be done to “get rid” of tinnitus

The first thing we should know is that tinnitus is not a condition that we should worry about since it does not harm our physical health. It can simply cause pangs of annoyance and is sometimes difficult to ignore, which can affect mental health and increase stress.

In the case of coronavirus patients, tinnitus should disappear in a few days, highlights the British media. However, it can also be caused by other things and last for a long time. If the noises continue, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

According to recently published data, Ómicron produces milder disease than the Delta strain, especially in those who are vaccinated.

In particular, experts from around the world identified some specific symptoms of the variant that we should pay attention to.

These signs, which usually appear 48 hours after infection, are: Irritation or sore throat, fever, runny nose, fatigue, cough, sneezing, back pain, headache, night sweats and muscle aches.

Infrequently, it can cause loss of appetite and skin rash and diarrhoea.

How was the origin of Omicron

A 30-year-old man sought medical advice from Dr. Angelique Coetzee in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, because he was unable to relieve severe head and body pain with medication.

At that time, he attributed it to a physical effort he had made a few days before, although he also felt as if he were going to catch the flu, something strange being at the gates of summer in that country.

As a preventive measure, Coetzee sent him for a PCR to rule out that he had been infected with Covid.

According to the newspaper El País, the next day, Coetzee alerted the network of health professionals that includes 90 percent of the country’s professionals that he had a patient who had tested positive, but that the result did not coincide with the variant Delta.

Thus, the first known case of the Ómicron strain was detected.