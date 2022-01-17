What team is Luisito Comunica going to? He confesses it in this video

Midtime Editorial

Soccer is one of the most loved sports around the world and not even youtubers can resist it. If you don’t believe us, keep reading to find out. Which team is Luisito Comunica going to? of the MX League.

What is Luisito Comunica’s favorite team?

Through a video published on his social networks, the famous influencer with more than 37 million followers on YouTube had no problem revealing which was his favorite Mexican soccer club.

It was at the end of 2019 when Luisito Comunica said he was a fan of Puebla; this would be because Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, real name of the also writer, was born in La Angelopolis.

La Franja responded to youtuber’s fanaticism

True to his custom, he Club Puebla He used his social networks to send a message to Luisito Comunica. The MX league team claimed to have seen his video, so he asked for his information to send him a special gift with the “La Franja Starter Pack”.

So far it is unknown if the entrepreneur of the El Rey Palomo brand answered the Mexican soccer institution.

Luisito Comunica and soccer

Although he is not exactly the fanatic who shows off Puebla right and left, Luisito Comunica has been related to the world of soccer on several occasions.

On one occasion he made a video training with the Little People Soccer Team and on another he was the protagonist of a controversy when compared to Guillermo Ochoa.