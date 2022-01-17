What will politics be like in the metaverse?

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook, announced the transition of its digital ecosystem to the “metaverse” and proposed a change of uncertain consequences.

In November 2021, Mark Zuckerberg decided to rename his company Facebook as Meta and thus outlined the roadmap that the company will follow in the coming years: the metaverse. The composition of the word comes from the Greek “meta”, which means beyond, together with the word universe. beyond the universe known. Merriam Webster defines it as “a highly immersive virtual world where people come together to socialize, play games, and work.” For Zuckerberg, the metaverse is “a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces, (…) a kind of physical internet where you live the experience from the inside instead of just looking. We believe this will be the successor to the mobile internet.”

It is not the only company that wants to achieve this. Others like Microsoft, Nvidia and Roblox also want to lead the metaverse business. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently talked about an “enterprise metaverse” made up of digital replicas, simulated environments and mixed reality: “With the metaverse, the entire world becomes the canvas for your app.” Bloomberg Intelligence calculates that the market opportunity for this could reach 800,000 million dollars in 2024. Its impact will be tectonic, predictably, in all sectors. Bank of America already includes it among the 14 technologies that are going to revolutionize our lives. Zuckerberg has bet the future of Facebook on this technology and is going to invest 10,000 million dollars a year to make it a reality.

Changes are accelerating and the race to anticipate transformations is already affecting all areas of corporate business. Leading brands are preparing, for example, to update their brand identities to adapt to the new virtual environment to appeal to the minimalist style of Generation Z and Millennials who are very likely to join the market. movement

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is addressing security in the development of the metaverse.

A journey through the concept

But what is the metaverse? What does it mean? And how will it affect, for example, politics as we know it? I jot down some ideas.

The metaverse is not a new concept. We have known it in the literature of Neal Stephenson, in his science fiction novel SnowCrash, or in the movie Ready Player One, produced and directed by Steven Spielberg. We have also seen how it has already materialized on platforms such as Second Life, Fortnite, The Sandbox, Decentraland Y Somnium Space, among others, giving its users the opportunity to create in a giant virtual territory and move around it. In fact, at the end of 2021, a virtual field of The Sandobox It was acquired for about 3 million euros, a transaction that today holds the record for the largest investment in digital land.

Some metaverses have already been created, but not in what will be their final form. as explained very well Gustavo Entrala, the metaverse is born from the sum of a series of existing technological innovations, but that no one has yet brought together harmoniously. It is a puzzle that has yet to be put together, made up of four pieces: augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. Facebook’s hyper-realistic metaverse idea includes, for example, “body posture tracking,” “pupil direction,” or a “magnetic sensor system” around the torso.

In the past decade, the virtual and parallel world of Second Life had already aroused enormous interest on the political scene, but all those radically transforming predictions vanished, although many politicians saw in that initiative a new means of exploiting their political action, one more step to get closer to their possible voters, together with the web pages, blogs, photo blogs, video blogs, podcasts or chats.

Metaverse opens an uncertain scenario for politics, society and the real economy. (Reuters photo)

A concrete example was the intervention in a press conference, within Second Life, from Democratic Congressman George Miller. He presented his “100 hours” plan to promote new laws in a virtual adaptation of the Capitol building in Washington, DC and declared that Second Life it was the hope that other members would use it to increase citizen interest and participation in Congress.

Years later, all these experiences succumb to irrelevance and the smoke of over-expectations. The bubble was punctured. Will the same thing happen with the metaverse? Some analysts believe so.

First initiatives

Meanwhile, there are several politicians and institutions that have begun to understand the relevance of the metaverse and other virtual spaces in the lives of their voters. Andrew Yang, who was a Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City in early 2022, held a press conference with his own avatar on Zepeto, one of the metaverse platforms. In 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris released a custom map of their show Build Back Better with Biden in the video game Fortnite. Also that year, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a virtual tour of the game. Animal Crossing.

Image of the Biden campaign initiative in the Fornite game

Governments and embassies in some parts of the world have also begun to explore the opportunities of the metaverse and the virtual environment that surrounds it. In Catalonia, the government of the Generalitat, together with the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, launched CatVers, a Catalan metaverse, which will seek to be a digital space to develop activities and promote Catalan culture. Barbados, one of the thirteen countries that make up the Caribbean Islands, will create the first embassy in the metaverse to promote digital diplomacy. Its objective is to activate projects in this space and provide digital services to users, such as electronic visas. Along the same lines, the municipal government of Seoul, in South Korea, will be the first local government to join the metaverse, under the name of Metaverse Seoul, which will provide various services, such as a virtual office of the mayor or a fintech laboratory.

As has happened with other emerging technological innovations, the metaverse will be one more space where politics must be present. A space in which voters will interact with each other, consume products and services, inform themselves, will they vote? But also, and for the moment, it appears as a space “of ‘unlimited possibilities’ that promises the new digital universe and will be governed by chaotic governance and biased algorithms that will not reflect the complexity of the physical world”, as Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño warns. , executive president of IE University in Madrid: “The risks of the metaverse have been highlighted by several analysts such as Kyle Chayka, and they focus largely on the lack of transparency, honesty and responsibility of the people behind the avatars that will inhabit it” .

While, This year’s edition of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas has been a good forum to discover what is to come or is already coming, as stated in the Wunderman Thompson Intelligence report: cars to navigate the metaverse, wearables to live a video game with more intensity, headphones that are controlled by thought, televisions that adapt to our ability to see, etc. The virtual and physical fusion of all our experiences seems an ever closer reality.

Politics and the metaverse

The metaverse opens up numerous challenges, from governance to security, through privacy or algorithmic biases. And they must be addressed before, once again, the general interest lags far behind the ability of digital companies to develop products and services without regulation. But it also offers us some suggestive clues, with many controversial angles, but which must be incorporated into democratic political life, if we want its anchorage with everyday life to be an element of bond and public service. I write down three clues.

The gamification of life, much more than a game. Playing and competing breaks into political and electoral communication, as is the case in Brazil with Kandidatos, a game that appeared in 2020 and is revolutionizing the country, not because of its quality but because of its originality. The electoral and communicative campaigns of the future will also be conceived as cultural and playful combats and not only strictly ideological or programmatic. The cultural harmony, as well as the emotional one, with the candidates is a great space for new communication and a powerful element of proximity and bonding. Online gaming and competition have colonized cultural consumption, and now political consumption.

multiple identity. A slippery subject and not exempt from great questions. But, in the metaverse, multiple identities (roles, avatars, profiles) will allow us to explore relationships and experiences that can allow us to simulate political challenges that open up debates that we can’t always, or don’t know how to, face in physical time. For example, as Iñiguez de Onzoño states, “direct democracy, which would allow us to assess whether these collective decisions would generate the best results, whether users have enough information, whether the criteria for voting are justifiable, and whether there are undesirable dysfunctions similar to those of the real world”.

The immersive experience. Creativity and innovation in the metaverse opens up multi-sensory experiences that, along with advances in the blockchain and artificial intelligence, allow us to feel and live parallel universes, but real in our knowledge. Life in the metaverse could provide a deeper and more immersive experience than even video games or movies. We would not be interacting with screens, we would be on the screen. These experiences can allow us to gain political, geopolitical and/or socioeconomic awareness that increases our degree of commitment, control or oversight of the actual reality. Also, let’s say it all, alienations that decontextualize us from reality to the point of sublimating it and turning it into an artifice without responsibility or link with others.

Be that as it may, the metaverse forces democratic politics to a reflection that cannot be passive, resigned or ignorant. It will be a space in which voters will probably spend an important part of their time (from education to personal, professional or economic relationships), so there is no time to lose. Ricardo Palomo Zurdo, Professor of Financial Economics, states that “meeting rooms or virtual classrooms in the educational field will allow work and learning experiences equivalent to the flight simulators of years ago.” It is time to innovate, to get ahead… also in politics?

when asking to Sonia Pacheco of the company Globant how would you explain what the metaverse is, the person in charge of the communication strategy and marketing for the region EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), of one of the most powerful and influential engineering companies in software and information and communication technologies (ICT) in Latin America, stated: «It is a universe where the physical is mixed with the digital, a new dimension in which you are allowed to make that fusion and where there is everything to create and build. , where you can be whoever you want and give free rein to your creativity».

In the real life, you can’t always be who you want and unleash your creativity. But, if we want democratic politics to be the backbone of general interest and public debate, there is a new public space that is being built in a profoundly transformative way. Better to be there from the beginning, understand it and co-create it.

Antoni Gutierrez-Rubí, communication consultant