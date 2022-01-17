WhatsApp: Trick to know someone’s location without asking

Today we will give you a simple trick so you know the Location from your WhatsApp contacts without even asking, so grab your pen and paper to get these next steps up and running.

On this occasion you will discover how you can find out the address of one of your contacts WhatsApp without sending it to you.

Surely at some point and for different reasons you wanted to know the location of one of your WhatsApp contacts without the person in question sending it to you, but you didn’t know if this was possible.

That is why we will reveal to you below that this messaging application has been characterized by encrypting its messages from side to side, so it sounds a bit strange to be able to know the location of another contact.

And now we will tell you how you could infiltrate their security to know the approximate location of one of their contacts.

Although this trick has become extremely popular on social networks, it does not work every time, however, you could be the exception and if you manage to carry it out.

First of all you must click on the command to open the Windows task manager: Control + Alt + Del

Subsequently, open the run function with Win + R and then enter the word “cmd” and give “enter”

When the menu opens go to “netstat-an” and hit “enter”

Now you should see the IP of the contact whose address you want to find out, copy this and paste it on the page www.ip-adress.com/ip-address/lookup

It is worth mentioning that it has no effect if it is used on a MAC or MacBook, in addition, you should only have the instant messaging tab open on the computer, avoiding having others in the background.

In addition, you must remember that you must have the most recent conversation possible with the contact you want to track, and of course, only use this trick in an emergency or you will be violating the privacy of the person in question.