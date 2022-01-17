WhatsApp works on drawing and photo and video editing tools for Android

ANDn each update WhatsApp is responsible for improving all possible aspects of its application, including improvements that are requested by users as well as some others that help their privacy, this time we will teach you here at MARCA Claro how to pixelate the photos you send on WhatsApp so you can keep what you want private.

According to social media rumours, new drawing tools would reach the beta version of the application on Android in the coming weeks

The only thing you have to do is position yourself in the menu prior to sending a photo, that is, open the chat of the person to whom you want to send a photo, select attach a photo or the camera so that you can take a photo at that moment, then in the options there will be four icons, one of them looks like a pencil, select and a color bar will appear and at the bottom one that looks like skin, slide your finger to that part and using your finger as if it were a pen go through the part of the photo you want it to be pixelated to hide some detail.

It should be noted that this function only works for iOS users, in case of Android this option is not available but in the same way with some of the colors that you can use it works quite well to hide details although it is less static, in case you still want to pixelate photos before sending them you will need a third-party app.