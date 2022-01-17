When and under what conditions will the 4 reinforcements from Club América arrive?

The America club He is still waiting for the arrival of his new reinforcements to be able to seriously compete for the championship of MX League in this Closing Tournament 2022, where they started off on the wrong foot in their debut against Club Puebla, where despite taking a point as a visitor, they failed to maintain an early lead and lost to Roger Martinez and at the same Santiago Solari for the next engagement due to both being expelled. As if that were not enough, the atmosphere in Coapa had become rarefied due to so many casualties in the squad against only two signings, although that is very close to changing, since the new elements of the America club they are nowhere near being registered to start seeing activity in this tournament, and although the adaptation time is something to consider, it is good news to know that the Argentine strategist will soon be able to count on all the footballers bluecream.

However, the question remains when the new reinforcements from the America club, and the sports reporter, Víctor Díaz, took on the task of compiling the news of each case, revealing the panorama that exists around the incorporations of Coapa.

Jorge Meré nothing to sign with America

The Spanish defender is very close to officially becoming a new player in the Eagles. Yesterday it was reported that midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo was asked to hire Mere, since both players were formed in the inferiors of the Real Oviedo and were in some groups of the Spanish selection with an age limit, so the approval of fidalgo, who is completely trustworthy to Solari, meant a big step in America’s interest in the defender. Jorge was no longer summoned with the Bundesliga colony, even ESPN reported that his trip to the Mexican capital is a fact.

Paul Arriola’s surprise as Azulcrema

Unlike the rest of the contracts, Arriola almost did not sound on the radar of the Eagles, a situation that facilitated the operation, since there was not so much media noise, they did not make the footballer more expensive as happened in other cases. What’s more, Arriola He plays as a right winger, the position that the Argentine helmsman requested so much since last season, for which he immediately approved his hiring.

Alejandro Zendejas ready to join

The operation with Club Necaxa is closed, Alexander Zendejas will be new footballers of Coapa for this semester, arriving with the intention of generating internal competition with the forwards that currently make up the offense of the America. It will not be an undisputed starter starter.

The doubt with Pablo Solari and America

Although the first offer that the directive headed by Santiago Baths did not convince the colo colo, the second was much higher, generating greater interest from Paul Solari to wear the colors bluecream. However, they have not yet given any answer confirming the arrival of the Argentine, and it will be necessary to wait for them to give the go-ahead for him to travel to Mexico.

Despite all the complications, the journalist Víctor Díaz assures that these four players are already from the America, and all that remains is to present them officially, which will happen this week, although they will be separate announcements, and not all the reinforcements at the same time. If this is fulfilled, it will only be necessary to wait for his debut date in the MX League with the Eagles.