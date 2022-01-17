”When you win you think you’re the most handsome and these players don’t believe it… they’re also not handsome”

2022-01-16

After winning the Club World Cup in 2014, Carlo Ancelotti raised a title again with the Real Madrid after beating the Athletic in the final of the Spanish Super Cup that was played in Saudi Arabia and gave his evaluations at a press conference.

The goals with which Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup

Super Cup Champions

”We deserved the title. Against a good team like Athletic another game was played, but controlling the situation. Very happy and very happy, an impulse to continue. We don’t have much time to think, another competition is coming. I see this team and I think we can fight for everyone. These players do not believe it. When you win you think you’re the best, the most handsome and they don’t believe it and they’re also not handsome (laughs)”.

party owners

“Today for my taste we have had many possessions, too many. Modric or Kroos are the same as defending, but they do it without problems. It is a very good team, with a good atmosphere and everything leads us to compete for everything. There is a lot of quality. We can play in many different ways. I never get tired of winning. I haven’t won since Bayern and seeing a lot of people happy makes me happy”.

His fifth title as manager of Real Madrid

“Very happy, because there have been two games in which we played well, with different facets. We played a different game today than the day against Barcelona, ​​we showed that we deserved to win”.