Why should infectious diseases be considered a medical specialty?

Recently, in an interview with Xavier Lleonart, general secretary of the Doctors’ Union of Catalonia (Metges de Catalunya, MC), he told me: “Our demands are not like those of the class unions, and for the administrations, however, our demands they are ‘of workers’. Between one and the other they want to silence us (…). The doctor is an aristocrat for the common workers, but for the administration and employers of the sector they are mere skilled workers”.

The proletarianization of medicine (the passage from a vocational profession with a high status to a salaried job with little autonomy) explains, in part (there are more factors), what has happened to it in recent decades.

I tell you: since I was a child I have spent the summer in an urbanization of a very touristic town on the Catalan coast. When I started going there, the best houses (towers we call them in Catalonia) were from doctors. Today several of those once magnificent second homes are in the hands of people outside the profession, are languishing due to lack of maintenance or are abandoned. It is a withered image evokes what happened to the medical profession; generalizing a lot, since, like everything else, it depends on specialties, fields of work, whether or not moonlighting is carried out and/or geographical area. And it can be summed up with this sentence: be a doctor today (or medical, that females are already the majority) is not a guarantee of greater social prestige and purchasing power.

As a journalist, I lived through the time when doctors negotiated their working and salary conditions with management in the Catalan hospitals (not those of the Catalan Institute of Health, with statutory staff) (fringe agreement). Today, however, the doctors of most of these centers are within the same agreement (that of the Comprehensive Health System for Public Use of Catalonia-Siscat) as the rest of professional, health and non-health groups. And this is also the case in the collective agreement of the private health sector and in the nursing homes of this autonomous community.

The level of precariousness and lack of stability in employment and working conditions and overload in some care settings, such as primary care, they are also contributing to depreciate the profession.