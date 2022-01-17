Will you renew your contract? Modric’s blunt reaction after winning the Spanish Super Cup

2022-01-16

Luka modric He gave statements after winning the Spanish Super Cup and being chosen as the MVP of the grand final. The Croatian, 36, referred to his renewal with the Real Madrid, because his contract expires in June and he assures that his wish is to continue playing in white.

one more title

“I never get tired of winning. This club taught us that it is very important to win. Every victory in this club is something very big. We are very happy for the trophy, but we haven’t done anything. We are in the middle of the season and we have to continue. I hope we win more at the end of the season”

its actuality

“There is a lot of talk about ages in football and I enjoy it like never before, but now even more, because you don’t know how long you are going to last at this level. I make an effort to continue for more years, because for me there is nothing better than being a Real Madrid player. I don’t like to talk about myself, but I feel good.”