Woman who was pushed by a person in a street situation to the subway tracks in New York died

A woman was run over by the subway and lost her life during the day this Saturday, after being pushed onto the tracks by a person on the street, when the train arrived at the Times Square station in New York City.

the police commissioner Keechant Sewell stated at a press conference that the alleged perpetrator fled the scene, but shortly afterwards he voluntarily surrendered to a traffic officer.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman who lived in the city, was waiting for the southbound R train. around 9:40 a.m. when she suddenly felt the push that made her fall onto the tracks.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim did not appear to have had any prior interaction with the subject.Sewell detailed.

It should be noted that the suspect was later identified as Simon Martial, 61, who according to the police is indigent, and now facing second degree murder charges. At the moment it is unknown if the man has a lawyer who can make statements on his behalf, however, he has a criminal record and was on parole.

The incident comes just over a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to increase policing in the subway and care for the homeless who wander the streets and trains of New York City.

Subway conditions and safety have become a concern for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show that serious crime on the subway has gone down in the last two years, so has fare, which makes it difficult to make a comparison.

And some recent acts of violence have drawn public attention and sounded alarm bells. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents in one day. A group of assailants stabbed and beat multiple passengers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four knife attacks — two of them fatal — happened within hours on a single subway line in February..

In recent months there have been several cases of people stabbed, physically assaulted or pushed onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Times Square.

The new mayor Eric Adams, stressed that the perception of danger could deter more people from using the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to get people back to offices, tourist attractions and elsewhere.