Xiaomi already had its own cleaning cloth before Apple, and you can buy it for less than 3 euros

Apple’s famous cleaning cloth has its Xiaomi alternative. And of course it is much cheaper.

the one of a simple cloth to clean screens 25 euros has become one of the most popular Apple launches in recent months, to the point of seeing how the product sold out in a few hours after it is put up for sale.

What not many people know is that among the immense catalog of Xiaomi products and its sub-brands it was already possible to find products very similar to Apple’s microfiber cloth, much lower prices.

The alternative to Apple’s cleaning cloth only costs 3 euros

As we have already reviewed in our guide to cleaning mobile phones and other electronic devices correctly, microfiber cloths They can be one of our best allies when it comes to removing dirt from a smartphone, especially if they are made of non-abrasive materials, as is the case with Apple’s cleaning cloth.

But no need to spend 25 euros on a piece of cloth to be able to clean our smartphone without fear of damaging it.

Samsung gives away rags in Members to laugh at Apple’s 25-euro cloth

Within the catalog of Xiaomi Ecological Chain, one of the sub-brands of the Beijing giant, it is possible to find a collection of quality microfiber cloths. The most similar to Apple’s cleaning cloth is the model of 30 x 30 centimeters, made of soft antistatic microfiber, which does not leave lint and whose price on AliExpress today is less than 3 euros with free shipping. It is worth noting that, despite being a product designed for car cleaning, it can be used perfectly to clean electronic devices.

And if the Xiaomi model does not convince you for some reason, but you do not want to spend the 25 euros that the Apple cloth costs either, you can always resort to one of the many copies that exist on Aliexpress, identical to the original model but with prices much more low.

