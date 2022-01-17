It has been a few months since Xiaomi presented its new Mi Smart Band 6 in Spain, one of the bracelets that had historically been the most popular among users, and it is really difficult to walk quietly and Do not cross paths with someone who wears one of them on their wrist.

Since its launch, other brands such as Huawei or even Xiaomi itself have launched new smart bracelets that improve the latter in certain aspects. For this reason, in this post we are going to compare the models that we have considered the most interesting as the main candidates to unseat the queen of smart bracelets as the best on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, Redmi Smart Band Pro, Huawei Band 6 and Huawei Watch Fit Mini, feature comparison

XIAOMI MI SMART BAND 6 XIAOMI REDMI SMART BAND PRO HUAWEI BAND 6 HUAWEI WATCH FIT MINI SCREEN 1.56-inch AMOLED

Resolution 152 x 486 pixels

450 nits AMOLED 1.47 inch

450 nits of brightness

194×368 pixels 1.47-inch AMOLED

Resolution 194 x 368 pixels

Front/screen ratio: 64% 1.47-inch AMOLED

Resolution 194 x 368 pixels

282 dpi DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm

12.8 grams 42.05 x 24.45 x 10.15mm

15 grams 43 x 25.4 x 10.99mm

18 grams 51.52 x 25.91 x 11.04mm

20 grams without strap SENSORS heart rate

blood oxygen

3-axis accelerometer

3 axis gyroscope heart rate

blood oxygen

3-axis accelerometer

3 axis gyroscope acceleration sensor

gyroscope sensor

Optical heart rate sensor 6-axis IMU sensor

Optical heart rate sensor WATERPROOF 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM 5 ATM AUTONOMY 125mAh

Up to 14 days of typical use 200mAh

Up to 14 days of typical use 180mAh

up to 2 weeks N/A

up to 14 days CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth COMPATIBILITY iOS and Android iOS and Android iOS and Android iOS and Android OTHERS 30 sports Light sensor for automatic brightness Automatic recognition of up to three activities

music controller

camera remote shutter

Strava and Apple Health compatibility 110 Sports Light Sensor for Auto Brightness

Automatic recognition of up to three activities

music controller

camera remote shutter

Strava and Apple Health compatibility SpO2 Huawei TruSeen 4.0

magnetic charge

Remote Shutter (Huawei only)

Music control (Android only) 300 spheres Track menstrual cycle

sleep tracking

heart rate monitoring

Continuous SpO2 monitoring

stress monitoring

96 sports modes PRICE €44.99 €49.99 59 euros €99

Practically traced designs, but with clear differences in their systems and screens

It is clear, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 has lagged behind in terms of design compared to its main competitors. In fact, Xiaomi itself knows it, and that is why it has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro with an aesthetic quite similar to the Huawei Band 6 and trying not lose that user base that requires a more comfortable format to use their smart bracelet.





Virtually all of them have a similar sporty design, and only the recently introduced Huawei Watch Fit Mini has the option of offering a premium finish with a body made of metal and a leather strap. while the other options share plastic finishes with silicone straps of different colors.

Having seen their designs, we have to talk about the screens and, curiously, the AMOLED panel that mounts the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is the largest of all, but its elongated format makes it the most awkward to use and display content on it.



Huawei WatchMini

Both the Redmi and the two Huawei share the same size of the AMOLED panel with 1.47 inches and a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels for the 152 x 486 pixels and 1.56 inches of the Xiaomi, so we have few differences between them beyond some extra option such as using the Always on Display mode that we find in the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

As for their autonomies, also very few differences between all of them. While capacities at the mAh level change, the autonomy is practically the same with up to two weeks of use without going through the charger, obviously depending on the use we give it daily, but they should easily exceed the full week.

Finally, we also have to mention the system that we find internally in all of them, since there are certain aspects to take into account. The main one is that Huawei options have features that either only work on Android phones and not iOS, or can only be used on Huawei or Honor phones.



Huawei Band 6

For example, the remote control of the music that is playing on our phone is not compatible with iPhone phones, like the remote camera trigger, which we can only use from Huawei or Honor phones, problem that we do not find in the Xiaomi options, where everything works as it should.

Of course, none of them have GPS chip support, They all have a record of heart rate, blood oxygen and even a number of sports to be able to parameterize and even the Xiaomi options are compatible with Strava through the Xiaomi Wear app, something that the Huawei cannot do.

This is the option that we recommend according to your needs

Well, exposed all its specifications and characteristics, we have to know what the price of each of them is to put ourselves in context and know which is the most recommended:





Given the prices, it is important to clarify one point and that is the compatibility problem of Huawei’s options with iOS phones, so in the event that you use an iPhone in your day to day, The most sensible thing is that you opt for Xiaomi’s options over Huawei’s so as not to have limitations of any kind.

But, in the event that we have an Android phone, perhaps the most sensible thing is to think about what you are looking for:

If you are looking for a bracelet with a top design and functions that meet your daily needs: Perhaps the best thing for you will be to go for the Huawei Watch Fit Mini given its metal construction and leather straps, being well above the rest of the competitors in that regard.

If you are looking for a smart bracelet that simply complies: In this case, we believe that perhaps the most sensible option is the Redmi Smart Band Pro given its renewed design compared to the Mi Band 6 and its more complete and functional system compared to the Huawei Band 6.

Therefore, we see that we are facing a tremendously equal comparison between all the options that we have mentioned, but without a doubt the conclusion is that The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 will have to take an important leap forward in its next generation if you don’t want your main competitors to eat your toast. We will see what Xiaomi presents us this year with its future Mi Smart Band 7.

