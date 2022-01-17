Yalitza Aparicio reacts to criticism of her English

the youtuber ‘Superholly’, famous for analyzing and correcting English pronunciation, reacted a few days ago to English from Yalitza Aparicio who rose to fame after appearing in the movie ‘Roma’, and criticized his way of speaking.

“Definitely here it sounds like someone who is reading in English pronouncing in Spanish, eye! I don’t take away the credit but I think my expectations were elsewhere “, were the words of the famous youtuber.

In this regard, Yalitza Aparicio reacted and said, “effort is made but it costs a lot. As they say, it takes time. It’s a process and I already speak perfect English, I don’t think so right now”.

This is how Yalitza reacted to Superholly’s comments:

Likewise, Aparicio commented that the pronunciation of English in the short film on the ‘Hulu’ platform only corresponded to what the director wanted to communicate in the story.

“The intention is exactly that. She is a Mexican girl who had to go to the US, and I just remember that when we were checking on what accent she had to havewhat a tone Something that the director mentioned a lot was just that It had to be noted that she was not from there, that she is not native, and like many people who come to the US and learn this language, they have a bit of a hard time with pronunciation.”, he indicated.

Finally, Yalitza commented that it is a challenge for her to speak English because she is introverted and indicated, “It is very difficult because when you are not very sociable, you do not talk too much, it is difficult for you to cross words and try to express what you feel or think. The truth is that it is very complicated even if they put a camera, an audience and everything that was there at that time, it does make you more nervous… I start watching these videos and I don’t know how I did it”, concluded.