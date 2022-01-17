Yalitza Aparicio responds to Superholly’s comments about her English | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- On January 11, the bilingual youtuber Superholly analyzed the English of the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, after she found an article in which her command of the language was described as “perfect”. For this reason, the content creator analyzed the actress’s English in the short film Doughter of witches, which premiered in November of last year and is available on the Hulu platform.

Superholly’s video was seen by Yalitza, who made her own clip reacting to your comments. From her YouTube channel, Yalitza shared the video titled Reacting to Superholly’s video, my process learning English, where the also teacher shared details about the challenges she faced when she had to learn the language.

“The effort is made, but it costs a lot. As they say, well, it takes time. It is a process. And now, speak perfect English, I don’t think so. Right now, the truth is no. Also, in this short, the intention is a Mexican girl who had to go to the United States. And when we checked what pronunciation it should have, what tone, the director remarked that it had to be noted that it was not from there”.

“I think that there we all feel scammed. I got excited too I didn’t know I speak English”, said in relation to the article that made the youtuber believe that Yalitza dominates the language 100%.

In her video, Superholly considered that Yalitza’s intervention in the short film was too brief to analyze her pronunciation. So he looked for interviews in which he spoke English, but couldn’t find them. For her part, Yalitza recalled what she experienced in 2018, then of the enormous success of Rome, since he had to give interviews in the United States and face the language barrier and his own personality, since he considers himself a shy and reserved person.

“Today I watch these videos and say: ‘Wow.’ I don’t know how I did it, really. It was the first time he did all that. The first time I exposed myself to people, who tried to have a conversation like this, “said Yalitza, who also took the opportunity to thank the support of her colleagues, especially Marina de Tavira, who helped her communicate.









Finally, in her analysis, Superholly emphasized the effort of actors who learn another language to be interviewed in foreign countries, which is rare in the industry, for which he applauded Yalitza’s attitude.

“The truth is that our Superholly is right. It’s never too late to start. It has cost me a lot, it still costs me too much. Those who know me from the beginning know that I had never spoken English What’s more, it was hard for me to express myself or talk to people I didn’t know,” said the Oscar nominee.









“Just with English, as he already said, it is complicated because It takes time, it’s all a process. Now that I have tried to make an effort to express myself in English, because the truth is that it is difficult for me (…) it is not too late to start, “concluded Yalitza.