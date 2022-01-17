Yanet García is dedicated to this after leaving the “Hoy” program

Yanet García and her job after leaving the “Hoy” program

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García managed to raise her fame thanks to her participation in the Hoy morning show on Televisa, however, although she is now extremely active on networks, many are unaware of what her current job actually is.

And there is no doubt that Yanet García established herself as a famous presenter of the weather forecast in the morning of Televisa, however, now it is dedicated to a completely different turn.

The truth is that one of the former collaborators of the Hoy program most loved and missed by the public of the morning program, without a doubt, is the Monterrey native Yanet García.

The famous 31-year-old who was born in Monterrey established herself as one of the presenters of the most famous weather forecast of all time, due to her sympathy and her outstanding dream figure.

However, the famous one left the broadcast of Televisa because she went to live in the United States to try better luck in the neighboring country and before this the beautiful host and actress decided to change her turn.

This is how her work in one of the most famous morning shows on Mexican television positioned her in the public eye, which is why Yanet García is now one of the most followed Mexican women on social networks, since her fame is not only due to to her toned figure, or her characteristic fitness routines, but she is also distinguished by her friendliness and work.

Today the young lover of fit life accumulates millions of followers on her social networks, because the famous one is usually extremely active in her personal accounts.

He also took advantage of the fact that he is at his best physically and in his career to open his profile and share erotic content on an exclusive platform, so now he is dedicated to this.

It should be noted that she is not the only woman in the entertainment industry who shares this type of material, since María Levy (Mariana Levy’s daughter), Bella Thorne, Cardi B, among many others, are also part of OnlyFans.

And as if that were not enough, the young woman is an influencer and shares lifestyle tips and fitness routines, in addition to once participating as an actress for a medium-budget movie.

This is how Yanet García took a resounding turn in her career, which took off as a television presenter in “Hoy”.