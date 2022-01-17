Yankees sign Roderick Arias for $4 million

According to official sources, the New York Yankees have agreed with him best international prospect of the market, the Dominican shortstop Roderick Arias, who is said to be given a signing bonus 4 million dollars.

As expected, the Mulos will get a shortstop whom they project in the future as a great superstar in the Big leagues. It should be noted that the New York office has not yet confirmed the signing, however sources such as MLB Pipeline have already taken the transaction for granted.

Arias has a powerful arm with “plus” potential. His shots are precise and effortless, and he always gets in position to take them. He also exhibits great footwork with soft hands and an above-average reach.

With the wood, the Dominican exhibits above-average skills when it comes to contact and knowledge of the strike zone. He also shows great discipline at the plate and doesn’t usually swing a lot of pitches. He has power from both sides of the plate, but especially to the right. He has good power down the left wing and the whole package could develop him into a plus-plus hitter.