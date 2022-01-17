You can now buy the Xiaomi 12 at a discount, although there is a downside

The most powerful on Android can now be yours with one little thing you should know.

Every year Xiaomi presents us with a wide range of Android terminals from the most basic to the most premium. This year it is the turn of the Xiaomi 12, and its variants, with the intention of eating part of the cake that Samsung and Apple have been eating for decades. It is not as excessive as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but we are talking about a terminal that it can be yours for 572 euros To the change.

However, you should know that this version on sale has a feature that you may not like. In my humble opinion, the fact of not having all the bands to the 4G network in our country. Integrate 5 of the 6 bands. Of course, being a terminal with 5G mobile technology, you can use these to their fullest. On the other hand, shipping from China and this could incur a extra expense when going through customs. As for the language, there will be no problem, since, although it comes in English and Chinese, the global version of the ROM will be released very soon that you can update.

Use the coupon KIMOVIL to get this great price.

Get the Xiaomi 12 with a discount of 80 euros

Once we know that the Xiaomi 12 is one of the mysterious smartphones for this 2022, we only have rave about him. A few weeks ago we were able to see the new Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro in official images. On December 28 they were presented in China, but it will be a while before we can buy the global versions in our territory.

But we can get hold of the Xiaomi 12 today in its Chinese version, with all the features that have been presented (except for the slightest drawback of 4G), and for much less money than it will go on sale in the future. And it is that this Xiaomi 12 is one of the best high-end smartphones of this year and it can be yours for a price of more than affordable high end, like the Xiaomi Mi 11i.

The Xiaomi terminal arrives this year full of news. Starting with your processor Snapdragon 8 Generation 1, built in a size of 4nm, octa-core and clocked at 3 GHz. Its GPU is the adreno 730 of the latest generation, and is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM type LPDDR5X.

This spectacular mobile mounts a 6.28″ 10-bit panel, an aspect ratio of 20:9, type AMOLED, with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz of refresh rate, HDR10 + technology and a 1,100 cd/m² maximum brightness. Its contrast is crazy, reaching the 5,000,000:1, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7 Victus. In short, one of the best screens seen on a mobile. His 4,500mAh battery could be affected by this bright screen, but Xiaomi has optimized it a lot so that it does not happen. Also, we will have fast charge at 67W and wireless at 50W.

If you are one of those who constantly takes photos, you will be happy to know that this Xiaomi 12 has a triple rear camera accompanied by a 50 megapixel lens, a 13 MP wide angle and a 5 MP macro. It is capable of recording video 4K (at 30fps) and 8K (at 24fps), and slow motion to some impressive, and never seen before, 1920fps. Its front camera reaches 32 MP, with which your video calls will not lose any quality or detail.

