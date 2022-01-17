‘You just want to imitate your dad’; Terrible Morales hit Chavez Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lived one intense talk with the Terrible Morales, Well, the latter compared the Son of Legend to his father, considering that he ‘does not have his own fighting style and only wants to imitate it’, advising him to ‘Stop screwing around’ and start training.

Some days ago Chavez Jr. was involved in a tense moment when the Mazatlan police wanted to arrest him for alleged possession of weapons, something that not step over, but it did bring him quite a scare. Now he was ‘scolded’ because of his style and life within boxing.

The talk between Terrible Morales and Chávez Jr.

Through a live they had, it was that the Terrible made a comment that didn’t sit well with him Chavez Jr. Well, after they told him that he he just wanted to imitate everything his father did, answered.

“The problem is that you just want to imitate your dad. You try to imitate your dad and you can’t, wow. You are very tall and very long. Your dad was an undershirt for the weight. You have to understand that,” the Terrible Morales told him.

“I don’t want to imitate him. I learned to box watching him, but I don’t want to imitate him, I’m not interested in imitating him or being, or anything. I think for myself and I don’t want to imitate him. Maybe at first I wanted to fight like my dad, but there are many styles that suit me better. For example, your style, the style of these boxers who work more at a distance is better for me, ”replied the Son of the Legend.

Finally in this talk, the Terrible Morales he told Chávez Jr who already moves away from the controversies and bad steps, because he believes he can give more in boxing, so he recommends focusing on training and nothing else.

“Hey dude, get to training, stop messing around, man! forget about the problems. You start training don’t pay attention to people, get to train, do what you know ”, he sentenced.

