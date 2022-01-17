you take it for 165 euros

The Chinese smartphone comes with a complete data sheet, everything you are looking for is in this POCO M3 Pro 5G.

You don’t have to spend a lot to have a good mobile. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is within your reach for only 165 euros on AliExpress. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. What’s more, you will receive it at home quickly and for freewith shipping from Spain.

What everyone really wants is a good smartphone for less than 200 euros. A mobile capable of offering a pleasant experience and that can accompany us for a few years without slowing down. Finding it is not an easy task. but this POCO can be a great option.

Buy one of the POCO “Pro” at a discount

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Thanks to this high refresh rate you will enjoy fluency and speed in everyday life. Its rear will catch your attention, it is available in vibrant colors and incorporates a black module for the cameras that stands out giving it a quite original look.

Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimension 700. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you will be able to make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

we ran into 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensora macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

your battery reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh and has a fast technology of fast charge of 18W. With just a few minutes of charging you will recover hours of energy, when you get used to it you cannot live without it. In addition, it comes with an under-display fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivity to enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You can see it with your own eyes, POCO’s smartphone includes pretty much every feature you can look for. A good 90 Hz screen, 3 cameras, a battery with fast charge and even 5G connectivity. His surname “Pro” has not been put lightly, you have the opportunity to get a good mobile for only 165 euros.

