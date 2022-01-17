you will not be able to play Roland Garros if you do not get vaccinated

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Novak Djokovic could not play the first Grand Slam of 2022 because he was not vaccinated and he will not be able to do it in the second either: France will require full vaccination to enter the country.

Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in the 2021 Roland Garros final. AP

“It will be mandatory to enter the spaces already subject to the health passport (stadiums, theaters or halls) for all spectators, practitioners, professionals, French or foreign,” said the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, in the night from Sunday to Monday, hours after Parliament definitively adopted the bill that will impose a vaccination certificate for many activities of social life, which includes attending sporting events, according to the EFE agency.

Maracineanu, on January 7, in the midst of a political and judicial conflict in Australia over the presence of Djokovic despite his refusal to be vaccinated, had indicated that the Serb could participate in Roland Garros, scheduled between the end of May and the beginning of June.

Djokovic was unable to defend the first of his three Grand Slam titles of 2021 in Melbourne and would also be unable to defend Roland Garros.