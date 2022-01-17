Your Xiaomi hides a function with which to clean your WhatsApp conversations – Xiaomi News

WhatsApp remains one of the most used instant messaging applications in practically the entire world. Given its relevance on a day-to-day basis, the amount of information that the application itself stores on our smartphone is quite considerable, reason why some processes may be slowed down. However, MIUI offers a practical solution.

Your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO has multiple cool features to clear memory and improve overall device performance. Such is the case of whatsapp cleaner, an option little known by the community, but with which you can delete all that data from the app that is no longer important or necessary.

So you can clean your WhatsApp conversations

WhatsApp Cleaner is a feature built into the MIUI Security app. with this tool you have the option to remove images, videos, GIFs and other heavy and unnecessary files from your WhatsApp conversations. To get started, just follow these steps:

Enter the Security application Find the option «whatsapp cleaner” on the bottom Let the analysis finish and perform the cleanup

After running the scan, the WhatsApp cleaner will show you the cache, images, videos, audios, documents, GIFs, wallpapers and voice messages that you can remove. If you prefer, you can choose to delete the files one by one, or empty the folders entirely.

Finally, by following these simple steps you will have freed up a good portion of your device’s memory. This method is quite practical, and you can combine together with deep clean feature and facebook cleaner for best results.