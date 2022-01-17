Zaragoza: James Igbekeme will be Zaragoza’s second exit and his destination is the MLS

James Igbekeme be the second winter outing for Real Zaragoza. As MARCA had already reported last week, the Nigerian was one of the players who was looking for a way out due to the lack of minutes. In the last few hours, his goodbye to the United States has accelerated. The midfielder will play in the MLS and his destiny will be Columbus Crew. He leaves on loan with an option to buy.

after Henry Clement, the mao club needed to make more room in its squad to be able to bring in signings. Even though there were other players who had been told that they could search for equipment like Javi Ros, Adrian Gonzlez and Igo Eguaras, in the end the African was the first to leave the midfielders.

Igbekeme was in his fourth year with the Aragonese team and there was some hope that this year he would recover the high level that he offered in his first year as a player from Zaragoza. It hasn’t been like that and this time it hasn’t been due to injuries, which hurt him in the two previous campaigns. In these months it has been John Ignatius Martinez who has not wanted to give prominence.

The Nigerian has barely played 12 games and started in just seven days. In fact, he had not played since last December 11 in the win suffered in Almera. Reasons that have convinced James to leave the ship in search of a more important role. Now start your American adventure.