2 bitcoin apps are in the financial top of the Google Play Store and App Store

Key facts: The most downloaded mobile apps in Argentina to buy and sell bitcoin are Lemon Cash and Strike.

Lemon Cash leads downloads in the App Store for iOS, and Strike in the Google Play Store for Android.

Two mobile applications to buy and sell bitcoin are in the top 5 of the most downloaded in the finance category in Argentina. These are Strike and Lemon Cash, which compete for first place in the Google Play Store and App Store.

Currently, neither of them leads the absolute podium. For Android phones, Lemon Cash is the most downloaded bitcoin app in Argentina, as revealed by the Google Play Store. Precisely, it is in position three of the top 5 finance apps, while Strike is in position five.

However, Strike is the most downloaded bitcoin application in Argentina for the iPhone iOS system in the App Store. On this platform, it is positioned in position three of the top 5 finances, while Lemon Cash is just below it in position four.

Lemon Cash is above Strike in the top 5 finances of the Google Play Store in Argentina. Source: Screenshot/ play.google.com

Strike is above Lemon Cash in the top 5 finances of the App Store in Argentina and just after it is followed by Binance, another bitcoin exchange. Source: Screenshot/ apps.apple.com

Lemon Cash and Strike compete to be the most used bitcoin app in Argentina

It makes sense that there are two bitcoin exchanges in the top 5 of the most downloaded financial apps, considering that Argentina is the tenth country in the world with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies. It is precisely the second most dominant country in Latin America, after Venezuela, which is seventh in the world ranking, according to data from Chainalysis.

Just after the top 5 in the App Store, Binance is in sixth place in Argentina. Curiously, the position it occupies in iPhone phones is very far from the one it has in Android phones. On the Google Play Store, Binance is ranked at number 14.

Binance is one of the most widely used cryptocurrency exchanges globally. It was founded in China and is currently registered in the Cayman Islands. However, Strike is from the United States and Lemon Cash from Argentina.

However, as CriptoNoticias reported, last December Lemon Cash moved its cryptocurrency custody to El Salvador. In this way, it is exempt from reporting the movements of its users to the AFIP (the Federal Administration of Public Revenues), one of the policies implemented by the government last year, as well as taxes for users.