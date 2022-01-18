30% of BTC supply goes from profit to loss

Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers are facing a pivotal week in more ways than one, as the $42,000 level reignites a familiar battle.

As on-chain analytics firm Glassnode noted on Monday, 30% of the BTC supply is now at a loss, historically this has been a key number that bulls have defended.

Opinions mixed on the chances of a rebound

Bitcoin’s drop from $69,000 to current levels – at one point over 40% – is nothing unusual, but for long-term investors, there is specific reason to expect current support to hold.

Looking at historical price action, Glassnode reveals that once 30% of supply is “underwater,” the price typically rebounds.

“As bears put pressure on the gaining cohort of holders, Bitcoin bulls are defending a historically significant level of the Percent of Supply in Profit metric,” the staff explained in the latest edition of their weekly newsletter, The Week. Onchain, describing the bulls as being “under siege”.

“This magnitude of ‘increased supply’ has been defended twice in recent years.”

It is about the post-Covid crisis market crash, in March 2020, and the summer of 2021, following the crackdown on mining in China. The 30% level of losses gave rise to an upward momentum of the spot price in both cases.

Bitcoin supply percentage in profit (screenshot). Source: Glassnode

Glassnode acknowledged that, however, the same result is far from guaranteed this time.

“The reaction from this level will likely provide insight into the medium-term direction of the Bitcoin market,” the bulletin continues.

“Further weakness could motivate these losing sellers to finally capitulate, while a strong push to the upside could offer much-needed psychological relief, and put more coins back into unrealized gains.”

Others were more bullish, with on-chain data platform CryptoQuant expecting a bullish result.

“The July bull run had just started when it had already rallied to these levels. The bulls are aggressively preparing for the new run,” argued a blog post on the profit-loss ratio.

“A market dominated by hodlers”

Earlier, we told you about the strong resolve of long-term holders (LTH) and miners when it comes to preserving their assets.

With short-term holders (STH) – defined by Glassnode as coins that have moved in the last 155 days – remaining a smaller proportion of total supply, hope remains that the worst of the capitulation after all-time highs has passed

“Supply held by this cohort stands at ~3M BTC, a relative all-time low, and a level that signifies a transition to a market dominated by HODLers,” the newsletter continues.

“This has been in effect since the May 2021 deleveraging event. Low STH supply levels are typical of downtrends as older coins remain dormant and younger ones are slowly picked up by high-conviction buyers.”