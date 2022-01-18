5 keys this Tuesday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided this morning not to touch interest rates, although according to Reuters could be preparing to raise them.

Follow the focus on business results. Again today first swords are accountable.

Cryptocurrencies are once again facing another volatile week.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. The Bank of Japan maintains interest rates (for now)

The BoJ has maintained this morning at -0.10%, as expected by consensus.

However, according to Reuters, policymakers at the Bank of Japan are debating when to start laying the groundwork for a possible interest rate hike, which could come even before inflation reaches the bank’s 2% target.

Although an interest rate hike is not imminent and the Bank of Japan is going to maintain an ultra-easy policy for at least the rest of this year, financial markets may be underestimating its willingness to phase out its stimulus programme, according to Reuters.

2. Business results

Investors are already paying close attention to the corporate earnings season that began last Friday. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:) and BNY Mellon (NYSE:), among others, present their figures today.

3. Crypto

The cryptocurrency sector is once again facing another week of vertigo in which new volatility is expected, as was the case in the previous one. This morning, he is trading at $42,000 and he is at $3,100.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 0.2%, Hong Kong falls 0.5% and he wins 0.5%.

As for Wall Street, there was no session yesterday, due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the , as well as the ZEW index of investor confidence in and in the , stand out.

In the United States we will know the .