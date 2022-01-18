5 strange and rumored Apple devices that we will not see in 2022

Much is expected from Apple in 2022, however these 5 devices will not arrive in the next 12 months.

Rumors about Apple are very common and not a week goes by without hearing news about a new device from the apple company. On this occasion, we have collected some of the most rumored devices of recent times, but they will still not arrive in 2022. These are long-term projects, which will arrive in the somewhat distant future.

apple glasses

It is one of the most rumored devices in recent Apple history. We have been hearing rumors about this device for many years and many pointed out that in this 2022 we could see a first device related to augmented reality and virtual reality from Apple.

New information arrives from this device practically every week, although we still don’t know exactly how or what Apple wants to do with the. However, it has also recently been revealed that these mixed reality glasses could be delayed until next year.

HomePod with screen and Apple TV

We have also heard some rumors about a new device for the home that would integrate a HomePod, a screen and an Apple TV. A kind of “all in one” for the home that could add new functions to the “connected home”.

Despite having heard rumors about this device, we don’t know when it might hit the market. However, it does not seem that it will be ready for this 2022.

apple car

Another one of those eternal rumours. The Apple Car has been rumored for years and it does not seem that 2022 will be the year of its launch. Presenting a car is not something easy and is usually done months or years in advance.

The known as “Project Titan” has gone through numerous phases. First it was a car, then just a system designed for self-driving cars, and now it looks like a self-built car again. We are clear that Apple is working on it, but the date of arrival on the market is not at all clear.

iPhone 14 with Face ID under the screen

Just before the launch of the iPhone 13, rumors about the iPhone 14 arrived that showed a big change: the disappearance of the notch in favor of a hole in the screen. This forced Apple to hide Face ID sensors under the screen of the new device, and that is what we thought for many months.

However, more recent rumors claim that this will not be exactly the case. The technology that would make it possible to use Face ID under the screen is not yet ready and it seems that in the iPhone 14 we will have other possible solutions to eliminate the notch, such as a double hole in screen.

iPad with bigger screen

Another very interesting rumour. Apple has increased the screen size of the iPad on many occasions, both in the entry model and in the iPad mini more recently. However, since the launch of the iPad Pro, the maximum screen size available has been 12.9 inches.

However, now that the size of the MacBook Pro has grown, It is possible that Apple makes a decision regarding the screen size of the iPad. And a recent rumor claims that Apple already has suppliers that can offer even larger screens for the iPad. Without a doubt very interesting, although we do not expect it in 2022.

Could 2022 be the biggest year in Apple’s history?

They are very interesting devices that I wish Apple were going to present this same 2022, however, the vast majority will not see them in the next 12 months. Of course, let’s hope that Apple introduces many other great devices this year.

