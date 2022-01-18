A healthy diet cannot compensate for unhealthy foods

A plant-based, Mediterranean-style diet is one of the healthiest forms of nutrition with an extremely positive influence on cardiovascular health, but also in mental health in old age.

But the question is: Can an essentially healthy diet offset the minimal but regular intake of other unhealthy foods, such as sweets, fried foods, refined flour products, full-fat dairy, pizza, or sausage?

Researchers at Rush University in Chicago, Illinois, sought an answer to this question in the context of cognitive decline in old age and published the results of their study in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, the journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cognitive decline slows with a healthy diet

The nine-year study involved 5,001 people with an average age of more than 65 years. Every three years, the cognitive status of the participants was checked, that is, their cognitive functions, their speed of comprehension, and their episodic memory (includes events from their own life, as well as significant events from politics, business, culture, etc.). etc. that are not related to personal life).

The researchers, led by Professor Puja Agarwal, a nutritional epidemiologist at Rush University School of Medicine, found that The more consistently they followed a Mediterranean-style diet and the fewer unhealthy foods they included in their diet, the slower the participants experienced cognitive decline over the years. When the amount of unhealthy foods exceeds a certain limit, the healthy ones failed to slow cognitive decline.

Related Article 15 healthy eating books to give away (or give yourself)



Eating healthy keeps you mentally young

The typical diet of European countries and North America (the so-called “Western diet”) negatively affects cognitive health, explains Professor Agarwal. “People who follow the Mediterranean diet have a cognitive health status that is 5.8 years younger than those who follow the Mediterranean diet less.”

The results of Agarwal’s study complement other studies that have long been able to show how well a Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of heart disease, some forms of cancer, and diabetes.

Other forms of diet are also very good for the brain, such as the DASH diet (diet to reduce hypertension) or the MIND diet (Mediterranean-style DASH diet), much like the Mediterranean diet.

“The more green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, berries, olive oil and fish we include in our diet, the better for our brain and body,” says Professor Agarwal.

“Other studies show that red and processed meats, fried foods, and low intake of whole grains lead to a higher inflammatory state and thus more rapid cognitive decline with age.”

Addictive foods are not good for the brain

What are the foods that prevent a completely healthy diet? They are generally foods with addictive characteristics.

The University of Michigan conducted a study with 518 people with addictive eating behaviors. The researchers used the Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS), the most widely used tool for rate and assess food addiction (a questionnaire of 25 questions about eating habits).

Related Article 10 agreed keys to eating well

Participants received a list of 35 foods. Each food had to be rated on a scale of 1 (not addictive at all) to 7 (extremely addictive). The study found that 7 to 10% of the participants binge on addictive foods and the 92% had addiction-like eating behavior toward selected foods. Participants reported that they tried to stop eating these foods over and over again, but were unable to.

These foods are the most addictive

The most common and addictive foods are, for the most part, highly processed products with a high content of salt, sugar and/or fat. As explained above, addiction potential is given in numbers. 7 means extremely addictive source and 1 not at all addictive.

Addictive foods:

Pizza (4.01)

Chocolate (3.73)

Potato chips (bag) (3.73)

Cookies (3.71)

Ice Cream (3.68)

French fries (3.60)

Cheeseburger (3.51)

Soft drinks (with sugar, i.e. no diet drinks) (3.29)

Cake (3.26)

Cheese (3.22)

Ham (3.03)

Grilled Chicken (2.97)

White flour rolls (2.73)

Butter Flavored Popcorn (2.64)

Breakfast cereals (2.59)

Fruit jelly beans (2.57)

Steak (2.54)

Muffins (2.50)

Less addictive foods:

In the above study, the following foods were the least likely to lead to addictive behavior. These are foods that are barely processed and that often have no salt or sugar and are usually low in fat.

Cucumbers (1.53)

Carrots (1.60)

Beans (1.63) (without sauce)

Apples (1.66)

Brown rice (1.74)

Broccoli (1.74)

Bananas (1.77)

Salmon (1.84)

Corn (1.87) (without butter and without salt)

Strawberries (1.88)

Cereal bars (1.93)

Water (1.94)

Crackers (2.13)

Chicken breast (2.16)

Eggs (2.18)

Nuts (2.47)

Therefore, If you want to benefit from a healthy diet, stick to it as consistently as possible and minimize the so-called exceptions (processed foods, sweets and fried foods). Remember, unhealthy eating is like an addiction: It’s often easier to avoid something entirely than to eat it once in a while.

Related Article Transform your diet in 11 steps

Scientific references: