A mysterious OPPO smartphone is seen in official images for the first time

Is this the new OPPO Reno 8 Pro? New images reveal the appearance of one of OPPO’s future smartphones.

A leak coming from the portal Let’s Go Digital today gives us the opportunity to take a first look at a mysterious new smartphone from OPPO, of which until now we knew practically nothing, but which today has been seen for the first time in official images.

Leaked photos show a device with a peculiar design, whose main distinguishing feature is in the huge camera module which occupies just over a quarter of the top half of the phone’s rear.

The supposed OPPO Reno 8 can be seen in official photos

Although not confirmed, there are indications that this model could be one of the members of the future OPPO Reno 8 series. However, it could also be part of the family Find X5 which will be presented soon.

Whatever name it finally lands on the market with, what is clear is that it will be a smartphone with a different aesthetic what the brand has accustomed us to. Taking a look at the rear, we see that the module where the cameras are located it is raised relative to the rest of the device’s back. In some way, it is reminiscent of the design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, although in the case of OPPO this module only houses three sensors and lacks a secondary screen.

The three chambers are arranged vertically on the left side of the module, next to an LED flash. Furthermore, it can be seen how the rings around the sensors look different depending on the finish of the device. In that sense, there would be three different models depending on the color: black, blue and silver.

It is also possible to take a look at your front part, where screen stretches from edge to edge and is surrounded by reduced screen margins, albeit with a lower “chin” slightly more pronounced.

The images have been extracted from a design patent filed by OPPO in China, so they most likely represent the definitive design of one of the next smartphones Of the brand. Now there is only what model is it Really.

