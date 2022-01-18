A small trendsetter in the immense world of YouTube

Every day there are more people who decide to venture into the world of youtubers, eventually becoming stars of that platform, although not all of them manage to position themselves as the seven-year-old girl who managed to do it.

This is the case Anastasia Radzinskaya, who is an example of struggle, overcoming and success, because despite being born with cerebral palsy, according to Infobae, she is popularly known by more than 85 million people as “Like Nastya” on her channel. from YouTube.

The little blonde of Russian origin who has conquered the hearts of other boys and girls, became, according to Forbes, a magazine specializing in the world of business and finance, the “best off in the world” youtuber, thus generating 28 million dollars in 2021.

This would not be the first time that Nastya occupies a place on the Forbes list, since in 2020 she was in seventh place and in 2019 in third place.

The little girl is the only one of the female gender to occupy a place in the top 10 of the best paid by youtubers.

What is the content of Nastya?

The content of Like Nastya refers to living together as a family, essentially with her parents and her younger brother.

This trend used by Nastya has attracted attention due to the young age of the girl, accompanied by her personality and way of presenting herself charismatically, attracting the attention of all ages.

Those scenes posted on the channel, from 2018 her posts started to get millions more views and Like Nastya has become a role model with more than 250 million followers on various channels, which includes her content in multiple languages.

Today, Nastya’s original channel has more than 87.5 million subscribers; while the Spanish version adds 31.6 million.