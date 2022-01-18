Absence versions of James Rodríguez: covid or muscle injury, Al-Rayyan | Colombians Abroad

James Rodríguez set off the alarms in the Colombian National Team and in Al-Rayyan after his absence in the call for the visit to Al-Khor, for the Qatar League.

Although he had just scored a double and provided assistance, the Colombian did not appear on the list and, for now, there is no official version of the reasons.

In this way, speculations have been the order of the day. Local media have assured that the loss of the star player was due to the contagion of covid 19 from him or from someone close to him, which would have forced isolation. The version was not confirmed by Al-Rayyan.

If so, for the national team it would be the lesser evil, since the return would depend only on giving a negative result in the ten days remaining for the match against Peru, on January 28.

However, one more version raises a lot of concern: the southpaw could have suffered from a muscle ailment. That would be a headache for coach Reinaldo Rueda, who has planned this key duel in the Qualifiers based on a number 10 who was physically at his best, with no sign of injury and also on a roll, after the double and the assist in his last game.

The versions are all from the press and there is no official voice. For the sake of Al-RAyyan, the Colombian National Team and especially James, the ideal would be to clarify the panorama without giving more life to speculation.