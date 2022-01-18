Actor Andrés García needs a blood transfusion

Andrés García has a condition that is forcing you to undergo a blood transfusion.

Mexican actor, born in the Dominican Republic, offered statements to a television program in Mexico, where together with his wife Margarita, he revealed that his spinal cord destroys your red blood cells which causes a very low hemoglobin and needs blood transfusion to stabilize.

Garcia’s blood type is O negative, which is why, according to his wife, obtaining the donor has been delayed.

“My blood is O negative. I can give to anyone and my blood serves them, it serves anyone, but only the one with O negative, “explained the actor.

The spouses, who recently announced that they will not go ahead with the divorce, did not explain since when the actor’s condition was diagnosed, but they did share that they are already in the process of executing the process.

The actor also revealed that in addition to said condition, he also is recovering from an operation back pain that he underwent approximately five years ago. He said that the recovery has been slow due to the impact it had on his body, since he considers that he waited a long time for the surgery even though he was aware that he needed it.

“I have lived an intense life, I do not regret it, I have lived it. Life is enjoying, suffering and breathing, but good. I have a problem with the operation, they operated on my back five or six years ago, they put 10 screws, I waited a long time, all the doctors told me that I did not want to pay attention, I am paying the price, “he added.

It should be remembered that a few years ago the Dominican moved to Acapulco, Guerrero, on medical recommendation. Since then, he has been enjoying his old age at home with his wife. Although he has stayed away from productions, the actor has been given a few interviews from home and most have been highly controversial.