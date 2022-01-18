Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrate Alaïa’s million followers on Instagram

Little Alaïa is already following in her parents’ footsteps and Conquer social media reaching one million followers on your official Instagram account. Adamari López and Toni Costa celebrate him with a dance and a message of congratulations.

Since Adamari Lopez announced her pregnancy, the public eagerly awaited the arrival of Alaïa. Six years later, the little girl continues to thrill Puerto Rican fans with her development and great charisma.

Through an Instagram account that her parents opened so that Alaïa can be closer to her fans, the daughter of Adamari and Toni has documented the beautiful moments you spend with your family. from birthday to holidays like Halloween and Christmas, the little girl boasts of her pleasant life.

Alaïa Costa reaches one million followers

Alaïa Costa is very close to catching up with her parents in terms of followers on social media, as Toni has 1.9 million and Adamari leads with 7 million. Although she still has a long way to go to be at the level of her parents, the little girl is getting closer.

On the occasion of the celebration of the first million of Alaïa, Tony Costa He celebrated dancing with his daughter for a “reel” and they took the opportunity to say: “wow! We are already 1 million little friends here. Thanks! And we celebrate it by dancing this fun choreography”.

The publication could not miss the congratulations of her mother and the presenter did not take long to comment: “I love you mommy princess. Congratulations! 1 million followers Alaia”, he wrote followed by a surprised emoticon.

See the video here: