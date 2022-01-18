After being widowed as a Televisa actor, beloved TV Azteca host resigns from ‘Al Extremo’

Mexico City.- After becoming a widow, due to the unfortunate death of Rodrigo Mejia, a famous actor Televisa, the renowned host of Aztec TV and actress, Gabriela Craussus, he would have recently presented his resignation To the extreme for this strong reason.

As is known, Mejía lost his life on February 11, 2021, due to Covid-19, which completely devastated Crassus, with whom he had been married for nine years and had two children together.

Now according to Alex Kaffie, Gabriela wants to continue spending her mourning next to her two children, mauro Y Matthias, this being the strong reason that led him to submit his resignation, because he wants to spend full time with them for a long period, although the presenter of the sun rises He thinks it could be to go to Televisa.

I find out that Gabriela Crassus is leaving Al Extremo Fin de Semana. It was not bullfight, I clarify. The driver made the decision to resign from said program, to which she rejoined after the death of her husband, to dedicate herself entirely to her house (which is in Mérida, Yucatán) and children: Mauro and Matías. The last participation in Al Extremo by the widow of Rodrigo Mejía will be this or next weekend,” revealed Kaffie.

It is worth mentioning that so far Gabriela has not commented on the matter, but it is expected that the well-known host will speak about it soon, in addition to a farewell at the weekend evening.

