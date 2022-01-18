After controversial departure from Australia, Novak Djokovic’s sponsor will ‘call him to account’ | Other Sports | sports

French brand that has dressed the Serbian since 2017, with a multimillion-dollar contract, hopes to “review the events” that caused the absence of the Australian Open

the clothing brand Lacoste, main sponsor of the tennis number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, you will ask for accounts for the controversy of recent days in Australia, from where he was finally expelled for not meeting the country’s vaccination requirements.

“As soon as possible We will contact Novak Djokovic to review the events that have marked his presence in Australia”, indicated in a statement the house of the crocodile, which the Serb has worn on his chest since in 2017 he signed a multimillion-dollar contract and left the Japanese Uniclo.

Lacoste is the first of Djokovic’s sponsors to show his discontent with the attitude of the tennis player, whose refusal to vaccinate has prevented him from defending his title at the Australian Open, where he aspired to achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most “greats”, ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer.

The French brand thanks the tournament organizers for their efforts to “ensure its celebration in good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators.”

Djokovic returned to Serbia after eleven days of sports, judicial and diplomatic controversy for his opposition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. There he was received by his family and numerous Serbian fans.

Serbian politicians these days accused Australia of “mistreating” Djokovic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it was a “witch hunt” and an “Orwellian” style show.

Novak Djokovic arrives in Belgrade after being expelled from Australia

Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 on a medical exemption. that allowed him to play the Australian Open and that later gave way to two arduous legal battles to resort to paths visa cancellations and two hotel detentions.

The rest of Djokovic’s sponsors, for now, have not commented on this controversy. (D)