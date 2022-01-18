Alaïa celebrates with her father Toni Costa who reached 1 million followers with this dance

the little one Alaia, daughter of the television presenter Adamari López and the dancer Toni Costa, is a figure in social networks despite her young age, and the best example of this is that she has already reached a million followers on her Instagram account.

To celebrate this achievement, the famous girl did a dance with her father with which she charmed the users of social networks.

In her account, the daughter of the celebrities appeared with her father doing the trend of “El Avioncito”, which has gone viral in recent days.

“Woow, we are already 1 million friends here. Thank you. And we celebrate it by dancing with my dad Toni this fun Giblack choreography ”, was the message with which he accompanied the publication.

Alaïa’s followers congratulated her on this achievement with thousands of comments. One of the most prominent messages was that of his mother Adamari López, who wrote: “I love you princess of mommy…. Congratulations. 1 million followers Alaïa”.

Other messages that were seen were: “Blessings my beautiful ones, may this union between you always continue. Take care of her every moment of her life, you are a good father”, “Congratulations. God bless you today, tomorrow and always beautiful princess. A big hug from New York” and “Congratulations Tony for always sharing with your princess you are an excellent man”.

In another publication, Toni Costa showed her daughter receiving a riding lesson.

Given this, a follower asked her about how they organize Alaïa’s time: “That little girl has too much activity, and how does she do with school.”

Seeing the question, the dancer replied: “Easy, she goes to her school, she has time for everything, she does all the activities that she decides to do, he does his homework, plays at home, and everything is just getting organized and loving”.

Alaïa has her mother infected with COVID

In recent days it has been seen on social networks that Adamari López’s girl has shared more with Toni Costa. This is because the television host was infected with coronavirus.

Last Friday, the Puerto Rican made the announcement to her followers with a video posted on her social networks.

“I started to feel a lot of sore throat, body aches, headache, I think I had a fever, I had stopped going to work for a few days because of how bad I felt. I had been tested for COVID, at Telemundo they test us for COVID every day, and my tests had come out negative, but after I stopped going to work I took a test again, the results came back and they are positive, “he said. .

About her daughter, Adamari López talked about how they are going to handle this situation. “Alaïa is fine, she has been looking out for mom, taking care of me, giving me her love under the circumstances. She also had a cold at some point […] and it was what I thought we both had. She is going to stay at home and she is going to be well cared for and well cared for and I am going to take care of myself a little more and take more precautionary measures to be well”, said the presenter of “Hoy Día”.