Aleida Núñez reveals her sugar daddy, an oil millionaire | Instagram

Love comes back into her life! They assure that the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez has opened the doors to love once again and would have done it with nothing more and nothing less than a millionaire oil man from the United States.

According to the magazine TV y Notas, they interviewed a person close to Aleida Nunez, which confirmed that the singer was also in a relationship and would have closed 2021 with 4 months of courtship with a man who treats her like a true queen.

The source assured that the former star of La Fea Más Bella has decided to take things easy and for this reason has not made their relationship public, hoping to enjoy step by step before shouting it from the rooftops.

However, the one who has not hesitated for a moment to show off this beautiful woman is Bubba Saulsbury, the man in question who has Aleida Núñez more than happy and pampered like a true queen; Well, he did share photos by his side on social networks.

The source shared that Nunez spent the New Year in Dubai, as social media had revealed; however, what they did not tell us is that he passed it on next to the 51-year-old oil businessman.

Aleida Núñez reveal her sugar daddy, an oil millionaire. Photo: Capture.



The person in question assured that Bubba Saulsbury is a real “great match”, because this man is not only treating the star wonderfully, but he is also not married, has no children and is corporate executive vice president of Strategies and a member of the Board of Directors of Saulsbury Industries, his family’s company dedicated to hydrocarbons.

The source added how this man came into the life of Aleida Nunez after a year of being single, and indicated that this was through the actress’s website, through this medium they would have sent messages and finally, on one of Bubba’s trips to Mexico for business they would have met.

The businessman’s trips would have allowed him to see the famous woman more times until they finally started a relationship, they assure that the courtship has been going on for four months and Aleida is more than happy, although she claims to want to take things easy.

The last partner of this beautiful woman was the singer of the international group IL Divo, Carlos Marín, whom she wanted to show off, but things went quite wrong after he denied having something with Aleida Núñez.