Alejandro Fernández is criticized for recent change of look

The singer has maintained a style that has driven his fans crazy for years. However, this time they criticize Alejandro Fernández for his recent change of look.

After having ended 2021 with the unfortunate death of his father, Vicente Fernández, the singer devoted to spending time with loved ones to bear the sad loss. In an attempt to distract himself, “El Potrillo” took a cold vacation with his girlfriend, Karla Laveaga.

Although Alejandro Fernández has taken advantage of the getaway with your partner, could not avoid the bad comments of the public for having missed the mass that was organized in honor of his father a month after his departure.

Likewise, the singer of songs like “I dedicated myself to losing you” and “I know it hurts” was harshly criticized for his new look change. Alejandro Fernández wanted to take a few years off to enjoy a snowy vacation with his girlfriend, however, his followers did not like his new appearance very much.

Alejandro Fernández did not leave his followers happy

“El Potrillo” shared a series of photos on his official Instagram account in which he is seen very warm with a white background completely covered in snow. As a caption he wrote: “Life is not a problem to be solved, it is a mystery to be lived”.

While some of his fans left flattering comments “how handsome you are” and others with messages concerned about their appearance: “what a sad look”, there was no lack of criticism for having changed his appearance.

“Why do you dye your beard? With how attractive gray hair makes you”, wrote one of his followers. The message was joined by one more person who did not hesitate to make fun of the singer: “Because he doesn’t want to grow old, he clings to his youth, which has been gone for a long time. You don’t see that even Justin Bieber’s tennis is getting on”, he wrote followed by emoticons with laughter.