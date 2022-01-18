Alicia Villarreal and her husband Cruz Martínez in mourning: the brother of the Kumbia Kings leader dies | Famous

The death occurred on January 10 and until now the causes of his death have not been disclosed, however, Alicia Villarreal’s husband spoke about how he copes with this loss.
“It’s hard, isn’t it? Losing a loved one”, shared in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’ presented this Monday, January 17.
Cruz Martínez speaks after the death of his brother
The producer also talked about how he is after the loss of his brother: ” Brothers are for life And I had several talks with him.
revealed that “could not accompany him in his last months” of life, but explained that he “cared for him” and was aware of him.
“It’s something impressive because even so in his condition he motivated me to continue and always have a positive mood in life and move on,” he said.
” It was very painful and I think it’s something (one) never recovers from,” he reflected, “it’s something to learn to live with every day.”
Alicia Villarreal’s husband thanks Arturo Carmona for the support
“He is a great person”, said about the actor and father of the only daughter of ‘La Güerita Consentida’, Melenie Carmona.
Carmona posted a message on his Instagram account where he expressed his condolences to Martínez and the rest of his family.