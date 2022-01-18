Ana Patricia Gámez confesses that she refused to have her own show on Telemundo

Ana Patricia Gamez He refused to have his own show on Telemundo… And it is not gossip, but Anita herself confessed it in ‘Wake up America on Sunday’, in an exclusive interview where he said that the program had a name, date and time.

Raúl González conducted an intimate interview with him for ‘Wake up America on Sunday’, where, among other topics, they talked about television and about that return that the public asks for so much, especially since last December They saw her replacing Karina Banda in what was her program: “Falling in love”.

“Are you going back to TV?” Raúl asked him, sitting in the living room of the house that Ana Patricia shares with her husband Luis, and their children Giulietta and Gael.

“I already had a proposal to start on January 3 in a program of mine, and I did not accept it“, Gámez replied to Raúl’s surprise, and then confirmed that it was in ‘the competition’.

“I didn’t leave ‘Falling in Love’, or Univision, to seek other horizons, I left to dedicate myself to my children, do what I want with my time, with business, not be tied down,” Anita continued.

To which González asked her if she did not regret the decision she had made, to leave television, when everyone wants to be on it and the opportunities are so few: “There can be no regrets, I earn more as a businesswoman than in the television,” he said.

After the surprising statement that Ana Patricia gave exclusively to ‘Wake up America on Sunday’, we took on the task of finding out what this project was about and why, despite being almost signed, it was rejected.

According to what people who were involved in said project confirmed to us, it was a talk show dedicated to empowered women and it bore, effectively as she said, her name: ‘Ana Patricia’.

But that’s not all, it already had a release date, January 3, like Ana Patricia told Raúl González, she also already had her set, her negotiated contract, ready to be signed, when dear Anita would have said: “No, not always”. Let us remember that in those days, she and her children were coming out of a positive COVID in Mexico, where they had traveled to spend the holidays with their family.

Do you want more details? Apparently the show already had a schedule and the space was ready, it would have been at 3/2 Pm Central, the schedule that was left free with the cancellation of ‘Suelta La Sopa’. Faced with Anita’s rejection, the network would have had to run to cover that time slot and that is why decided to extend ‘At Home with Telemundo’.

Will programming stay like this then? The answer would be ‘NO’, the show hosted by Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan would return to its one-hour schedule, from 1/12 PM Centro in March, where said talk show would be premiered, although the search for who could be the presenter would still continue.

For now, Ana Patricia, as she said in ‘Despierta América’, will continue to be happy with her life as a businesswoman of her clothing line and girdles ‘Beashion Boutique’, her podcast ‘Ana Patricia Sin Filters’, and watching her children, Giulietta and Gael grow up without missing a thing.

Look here what he told us a year ago about what he was looking for in his life:

