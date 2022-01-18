Andrés García saves his marriage, reverses divorce and will celebrate 22 years of marriage

Andrés García and his wife Margarita Portillo saved their marriage. The couple backed off the divorce and, on the contrary, is preparing to celebrate their more than 22 years of sentimental union, including 9 years of marriage.

The actor born in the Dominican Republic and his partner were in the process of divorce, but this week they revealed that they will celebrate the 22nd anniversary of that love.

Both the actor and his wife seemed very determined to end their marriage, but now they are getting ready to celebrate another year of married life, the newspaper El Heraldo de México published.

In 1997 he met the last of his four wives, Margarita Portillo, with whom he has been married since 2013, although in 2018 he revealed that they lived apart and there were rumors that the heartthrob wanted to divorce.

Recently, the couple was interviewed by the “Hoy” program where they showed that they managed to save their relationship, since they found a “sweet accompaniment” in their old age and currently spend their day to day enjoying the sun and the sea in Acapulco, Guerrero , reported the portal Encancha.mx.

Although he has confessed that he has had relationships with at least 800 women, García was married four times.

The first time was in 1967, with Sandra Vale, with whom he had two sons: the actors Leonardo García and Andrés García Jr., who are the closest to the actor of “You or nobody”.

In 1974, he married Fernanda Ampudia, with whom he would have the actress and television presenter Andrea García, one of the daughters with whom he has lost almost all contact.

During the 1980s, he married the actress Sonia Infante, daughter of Ángel Infante and niece of the legendary Pedro Infante. The couple split after 12 years together. Sonia passed away on July 16, 2018, at the age of 78, due to cardiac arrest.