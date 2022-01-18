Andrés Guardado: Example and shame

On January 9, in the 1-1 draw between Rayo Vallecano and Betis, Andrés Guardado reached 496 games in Europe to beat no less than Hugo Sanchez in that statistic.

In this way, the midfielder became the Mexican player with more games disputed in the Old Continent.

Andrés left for Europe in 2007 when he signed with Deportivo La Coruña, and since then he has forged an exemplary career that includes stops in Valencia, Leverkusen, Eindhoven and Betis.

As if that were not enough, he carries a load on his back with four World Cups played, where he has been a part of three of them medullary of the technician in turn of the Tricolor. And this year goes for the fifth.

On the subject of his clubs, except for his time at Bayer Leverkusen, which was merely anecdotal, in the rest he has been an important man, idol at PSV, and to date one of the Betis captains and a benchmark for the club.

Up to this point, the soccer career of Guadalajara looks intact; however, just seven days after the record that the player himself boasted on his social networks, his new account name was news, but this time for an embarrassing fact. Shameful, rather said.

It turns out that the Seville derby was suspended last Saturday because a tube was thrown from the stands at the Betis stadium that hit visiting footballer Joan Jordán. The game was tied 1-1 and resumed, without an audience, on Sunday, 17 hours later.

Andrés Guardado has become one of the historical Mexican players, who plays in European football. Getty Images

Betis advanced to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals by winning 2-1, and in the team’s celebrations at the end of the match there was one that was grotesquely out of tune, with Guardado as the protagonist.

To the veteran of 35 years, second captain of the club —behind Joaquín—, a reference and example for young people, it seemed ‘funny’ to recreate the attack on Jordán a day before and simulated that a bottle hit him on the head to fall to the grass supposedly struck down, while some of his companions were troupes of happiness shame.

The video was broadcast on sports portals in Spain and went viral on social networks, and on both sites the Mexican’s behavior was severely questioned.

However, with all the experience that Guardado drags —already related in this text—, far from going out to offer an apology and accept his mistake, he made a mistake again.

He argued the classic “they misunderstood me”, “they don’t know me”, “at no time did I make fun of it”… With everything and that the images say absolutely the opposite. But the most delicate was this phrase: “Believe me that if you get over the fact that Jordán was really evilI would never do it”…

That is to say, as Joan Jordán, Andrés’ colleague by profession beyond the fact that he plays in the staunch rival, was not injured or seriously injured after the projectile that hit him, Guardado considered that this gave him license to make fun of what happened.

The violence, homophobia, discrimination and other old evils rooted in society and therefore in football, today they occupy a primordial place due to the constant struggle to try to minimize them as much as possible, and it is no small matter that a player who has been in Europe for almost 15 years finds it funny to stage a cowardly aggression.

This being the case, there is not in these lines a desire to sentence towards Andrés, but it does not cease to attract attention that in a space of seven days his name monopolized attention for being example (first and shame (after).