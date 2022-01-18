Andrés Guardado receives death threats in Spain and worries all of Mexico

Andrés Guardado is in the eye of the storm after his mockery against Joao Jordán in Seville’s elimination at the hands of Betis in the Copa del Rey.

January 17, 2022 6:00 p.m.

Andrés Guardado continues to star in one of the controversies in Europe after both fans and members of the press disapproved of the mockery against Joao Jordán for his head injury. Now, his wife revealed that he also received death threats.

The emotional volatility of the fans reappeared among the supporters in soccer and translated into threats against the soccer player through the Instagram profile of his wife, Sandra de la Vega.

“Let’s see if it’s true and he wakes up dead tomorrow morning”, or “what a scoundrel and what an asshole. I hope he dies “, were the two messages revealed by the wife of the little Prince and provoked the disapproval of another portion of the fans.

For his part, the former Bayer Leverkusen and PSV player had clarified that his gesture was not against the Sevilla player and ended up writing a statement through his personal social networks.

“I want to clarify that at no time am I making fun of Jordan. An event has been experienced that should not be experienced on a soccer field and that is unfortunate and a shame,” said the midfielder.

In any case, Betis qualified for the next phase of the Copa del Rey in the quarterfinals and now they will face Alavés on matchday 21 of La Liga Santander, waiting for everything to be forgotten.