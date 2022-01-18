Apple augmented reality glasses: price and when they come out

Halftime

When it comes to innovate Y to compete in the market, Apple does not rest. And in a strong bet he will launch augmented reality glasses, which the company will seek positionmainly in the world of video game, media consumption Y communication.

Power and more power

According to the analyst Mark Gurmann, the new Apple product will have two processors inside, and one of them will have a power comparable to that of its high-end model M1Pro on computers macbook pro.

How much will these glasses be worth?

According to Gurman himself, the new device could reach the market with a price greater than 2 thousand dollars, with this the company seeks to make it clear that the glasses are designed for developers and businesses.

When would they go on sale?

again, Mark Gurmann commented that, initially, these augmented reality glasses would be released at the end of 2021, however they suffered a delay that will force Apple to do so until the end of 2022 and even, by early 2023.

The reason is due to some technical problems, because there are some questions that have to do with the heat they generate. The reason is that the lenses will use high end processors, which are commonly found on commercial computers. And of course, the heat dissipation method who would use these glasses must be completely different to that of computers.

