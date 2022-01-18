Are you going to Life? Kervin Arriaga breaks the silence and speaks for the first time about his future with Marathón

2022-01-17

Kervin Arriaga pronounces for the first time on his contractual situation with marathon and his future as a footballer. On arrival at the airport Ramon Villeda Morales after playing a great match with the Honduran national team versus Colombia in Florida, the midfielder spoke about what continues in his career. Kervin Arriaga case: What did Marathón decide and which are the two teams that want to take it? Kervin had not played since November 2 after being sidelined by the marathon. Two months later he was active again and dispatched with a goal. Was it with a special dedication?

“For my family, my son, I am happy with my job, I try to do it well every day, I am grateful to God and the teacher (Bolillo Gomez) for the opportunity,” he replied. The green monster has ruled out the ‘little missile‘ for Closing 2022 and the club has agreed with Vida his transfer, but for this to materialize the player must say yes. According to what he told Diez’s microphones, Kervin’s head is only about getting home and resting.

“Right now I continue to enjoy myself with my son and then to think about my future. In the following days I will talk (about his future),” he said. louis cross, president of Life, mentioned on Sunday that they will wait for Arriaga until the transfer market closes on January 31. He mentioned that the soccer player has the last word. How long will Kervin Arriaga’s decision wait? The response of Luis Cruz, president of Vida “Thank him for taking me into account,” he said. Arriaga about the consideration of louis cross.